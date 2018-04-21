Can you imagine the middle of Midtown Manhattan without a car in sight?That's what's happening in parts of New York City Saturday, as roads are going car-free in celebration of Earth Day.Instead, pedestrians and cyclists will have free reign of the road. They can enjoy vendors, music and food lined up along the street.Citi Bike is also offering free day passes on its app.Broadway will be closed between Union Square and Times Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Officials are also closing a portion of Saint Nicholas Avenue between West 181 and West 190 streets.----------