EARTH DAY

New York City streets go car-free for Earth Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you imagine the middle of Midtown Manhattan without a car insight?

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Can you imagine the middle of Midtown Manhattan without a car in sight?

That's what's happening in parts of New York City Saturday, as roads are going car-free in celebration of Earth Day.

Instead, pedestrians and cyclists will have free reign of the road. They can enjoy vendors, music and food lined up along the street.

Citi Bike is also offering free day passes on its app.

Broadway will be closed between Union Square and Times Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials are also closing a portion of Saint Nicholas Avenue between West 181 and West 190 streets.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficearth daypedestrianscycling
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTH DAY
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Celebrating Earth Day? Check out Earth Day Initiative
More earth day
TRAFFIC
Locals, officials gather to oppose ferry maintenance site
Officers rescue teen driver from fiery Long Island crash
LIRR Hempstead Branch restored after disabled train
Town installs guardrail after repeated residential crashes
More Traffic
Top Stories
North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile testing
Man breaks into Taylor Swift's apartment, takes a shower
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
Harvey Weinstein wants access to his old email
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
NJ postal worker accused of stealing mail, identities
Show More
Locals, officials gather to oppose ferry maintenance site
1 hurt in FL school shooting; Suspect hid gun in guitar case
Good Samaritan uses baseball bat to rescue woman from burning car
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
Man charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex and her family
More News