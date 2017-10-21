TRAFFIC

NYC to expand Select Bus Service to all 5 boroughs over next decade

The city will be expanding its Select Bus Serivce.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is some good news for those who rely on bus service in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that the city's Select Bus Service is expanding across the five boroughs.

De Blasio says the city plans to expand the faster bus service to 21 more routes over the next 10 years.

Those plans include new routes in all five boroughs, adding about 2 to 3 new routes each year.

The city says it makes room for 800.000 more riders.

Right now the Select Bus Service serves only about 12 percent of the MTA's daily bus riders.

The mayor says the city also plans to look at ways to make normal bus service faster along a dozen other routes.
