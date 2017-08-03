TRAFFIC

Officials begin subway tour to hear commuter feedback

Candace McCowan has more on the tour from Riverdale.

RIVERDALE, Bronx
Candace McCowan
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
Politicians will get a chance Thursday to experience the problems with subways that New Yorkers experience every day.

Officials will take to the subway starting in the Bronx at the 242nd Street station. MTA will begin their aggressive subway action plan. The tour group will be several city and state lawmakers and advocates.

After track fires, delays and power outages, the officials will be listening to feedback from commuters. The group will spend hours starting in Riverdale on the 1 train, stopping along the way to talk to riders - ending their routes in Times Square. On Friday, the group will hit Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island as they ride for another 12 hours.

The feedback from commuters will be presented at a hearing next week.
