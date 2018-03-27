EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Two people were injured when a van crashed into a scaffold in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at Second Avenue and East 122nd Street around 2 p.m.
The victims were removed from the vehicle and were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
NOW: minivan slams into sidewalk shed at #EastHarlem apartment building. Fortunately, no pedestrians hurt. Driver hospitalized. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/AmHOcNvFMy— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) March 27, 2018
The force of the crash knocked a portion of the scaffolding down.
Police called a Level 1 mobilization for crowd control.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
