TRAFFIC

Out-of-control van careens into scaffold in East Harlem, 2 hurt

(Twitter user @avitale )

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two people were injured when a van crashed into a scaffold in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Second Avenue and East 122nd Street around 2 p.m.

The victims were removed from the vehicle and were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The force of the crash knocked a portion of the scaffolding down.

Police called a Level 1 mobilization for crowd control.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

trafficcrashaccidentscaffoldingNew York CityEast HarlemManhattan
