TRAFFIC

Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run near Union Square in Manhattan

Derick Waller reports on a hit and run near Union Square.

By Derick Waller
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was critically injured when police say a car hit him near Union Square in Manhattan and kept going.

The accident happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in the crosswalk at Union Square East at 14th St, police said.

Police said a dark-colored SUV made a left turn from 14th Street, striking the 34-year-old pedestrian, before taking off.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with head and body trauma.

Accident reconstruction teams are on the scene investigating the accident.

