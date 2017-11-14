A man was critically injured when police say a car hit him near Union Square in Manhattan and kept going.The accident happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in the crosswalk at Union Square East at 14th St, police said.Police said a dark-colored SUV made a left turn from 14th Street, striking the 34-year-old pedestrian, before taking off.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with head and body trauma.Accident reconstruction teams are on the scene investigating the accident.----------