TRAFFIC

Petition drive to change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee

EMBED </>More Videos

A petition drive aims to restore the Tappan Zee Bridge name.

Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, New York (WABC) --
More than 40,000 people have signed a petition to strip Mario Cuomo's name off the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge connects Rockland and Westchester Counties.

Local residents started a petition to change the name back to the Tappan Zee.

They say, while the former Governor may be deserving of something named after him, it should not be at the expense of history or taxpayers.

Monroe Mann, a Port Chester resident who posted the petition on change.org, wants the new bridge to keep its old Tappan Zee name rather than honoring the current Democratic governor's father.

The petition says "it sounds cool to say, 'I'm taking the Tappan Zee" and not cool "to say, 'I'm taking the Cuomo.'"

Cuomo spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer said that naming the bridge after Mario Cuomo "is a fitting tribute to a life-long public servant who achieved great things for the people of New York."

The new bridge project was launched by the Thruway Authority in 2013 to replace the 62-year-old Tappan Zee Bridge, a critical link in the Northeast U.S. highway system.

The Tappan Zee had served as the poster child for crumbling infrastructure. President Barack Obama used it as a backdrop in 2014 when he asked Congress for more infrastructure funding.

The 3-mile bridge linking Westchester County to the New York State Thruway across the widest point in the Hudson is one of the largest public infrastructure projects underway in the U.S. and a model of the latest engineering.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictappan zee bridgeTarrytown
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Penn Station train changes announced for winter track work
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run near Union Square
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
Amtrak signal work to impact NJ Transit
More Traffic
Top Stories
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run near Union Square
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in the Bronx identified
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Police investigating shooting at Applebee's restaurant
Body found in Tampa neighborhood where 3 have been killed
Large water main break shoots geyser into the air
Menendez jury resumes deliberations as possible mistrial looms
Show More
Another accuser comes forward against Roy Moore
Preschools now directed to call 911 for children in distress after allergy death
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Yankees' Aaron Judge unanimous pick as AL Rookie of the Year
Reinforcement work ongoing at UES building with cracks
More News
Top Video
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in the Bronx identified
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run near Union Square
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
More Video