TRAFFIC

Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into NJ Transit bus in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the crime spree that ended in a chase and bus crash in New Jersey.

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
More than a dozen people are hospitalized, including two suspects who are in custody, after a church van being pursued by police collided with an New Jersey Transit bus in Newark early Friday.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of South 16th Street and Springfield Avenue.

The chase began a short time earlier, after police say two men stole a white church van that belongs to the Bethlehem Judah Christian Fellowship Church in Elizabeth.

The two men allegedly went on a crime spree overnight, using three different vehicles to rob three different people at gunpoint while wearing masks.

The stolen church van was eventually spotted by Maplewood police officers, who began to pursue it.

The driver of the van led police on a chase into Newark, where it collided with the bus.

The force of the collision sent both vehicles onto the property of the United House of Prayer For All People church.
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan has more on the overnight crash in Newark.


Nine people on the bus, two police officers and two suspects identified as Dandel Grimsley and Lionel Watson were all taken to University Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The injuries to the bus passengers and the police officers were described as minor. The driver of the van sustained serious injuries.

The van was to be used for a church field trip Friday, but the event was canceled after the theft.

The intersection of 16th and Springfield was shut down for several hours as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked vehicles.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chasetraffic accidentNewarkEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News