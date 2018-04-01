Police in New Jersey crack down on distracted driving

Police in New Jersey are intensifying their crackdown on distracted drivers.Police departments across the state are taking part in the "UDrive, UText, UPay" enforcement campaign beginning Sunday and running through April 21st.Some of the behaviors officers will be looking out for are talking on hand-held cell phones, and sending text messages while driving.April has been designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month by the National Safety Council."Distracted driving is possibly the most serious safety issue on our roadways today," said Gary Poedubicky, Acting Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2015 alone, 3,477 people were killed in distracted driving crashes and an estimated 391,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver."In New Jersey, driver inattention was listed as a contributing circumstance in 52 percent of the state's crashes in 2015.