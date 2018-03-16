NJ Transit Train service in and out of NYPS has resumed between Newark and NY due to earlier Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service remains subject to up to 30 minute delays in both directions and possible cancellations.Shortly after 8 a.m., Amtrak reported that one of two tracks had reopened.The Portal Bridge is the infamous, century-old bridge that is the one way in and out of Penn Station New York.NJT rail tix are being cross-honored with PATH, NJT bus, private carriers & NY Waterway.----------