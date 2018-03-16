TRAFFIC

Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays, Amtrak also affected

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NJ Transit Train service in and out of NYPS has resumed between Newark and NY due to earlier Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service remains subject to up to 30 minute delays in both directions and possible cancellations.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Amtrak reported that one of two tracks had reopened.

The Portal Bridge is the infamous, century-old bridge that is the one way in and out of Penn Station New York.

NJT rail tix are being cross-honored with PATH, NJT bus, private carriers & NY Waterway.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficnjtransitamtrakNewarkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Report: LIRR had worst on-time performance in 18 years
Push for new laws after Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
MTA and NYCTA sued over disabled access at Bronx subway station
More Traffic
Top Stories
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
NYPD arrests man accused of punching woman in face
Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Show More
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Boy uses birthday money to send animal food to PR
Baby Jesus stolen in 1930s returned to church
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos