Pothole Patrol - Report a Crater Please include information about the location of the pothole. If you can safely snap a photo or record video, we'd love to have that, too. Use the upload buttons below to attach any media. Enter name: Email address: Daytime phone: City, State Zip: Comments: Please select files to upload:



Pothole season is in full swing in the greater New York City area, and Eyewitness News wants to help.When you see a big pothole that is begging to be fixed, let us know. Our Pothole Patrol will check it out.Report your pothole to us by filling out the form below.-------------