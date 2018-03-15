TRAFFIC

LIRR had worst on-time performance in 18 years, new report says

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new report says the Long Island Rail Road had its worst on-time performance in 18 years in 2017.

The New York City Comptroller's office says the railroad's delays and cancellations inconvenienced more than nine million riders.

The problems caused about $75 million in lost productivity, the report found.

In January of this year, the LIRR's on-time performance was 83.9 percent, a 22 year low. Bad weather was a contributing factor.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has heard its customers "loud and clear" and is taking a "host of aggressive actions" to improve service.

They include adding staff; seeking ways to reduce weather-related delays; and upgrading signals, switches, tracks and crossings.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlong island railroadmass transitcommutingNew YorkNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
