A new report says the Long Island Rail Road had its worst on-time performance in 18 years in 2017.The New York City Comptroller's office says the railroad's delays and cancellations inconvenienced more than nine million riders.The problems caused about $75 million in lost productivity, the report found.In January of this year, the LIRR's on-time performance was 83.9 percent, a 22 year low. Bad weather was a contributing factor.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has heard its customers "loud and clear" and is taking a "host of aggressive actions" to improve service.They include adding staff; seeking ways to reduce weather-related delays; and upgrading signals, switches, tracks and crossings.