Retaining wall collapse stalls traffic on Cross Bronx, Major Deegan

A section of a brick retaining wall collapsed in the Bronx Thursday, stalling traffic on two major highways and possible impacting the evening commute.The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on the ramp from the Cross Bronx Expressway to the Major Deegan Expressway in the High Bridge section.The exit ramp has been closed so that crews can clean up the scene.Firefighters are currently taking down pieces of brick that may be in danger of collapsing.No injuries were reported.