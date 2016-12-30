It may have been conceived nearly a century ago, but there are many New Yorkers who never really thought the Second Avenue Subway would open in 2017, let alone on the first day of the New Year.Especially since there were years of delays and the millions in cost overruns.GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES THE SUBWAY'S OPENING SCHEDULE AND FEATURES:Now a brand new Second Avenue Subway is about to open!Governor Andrew Cuomo and the MTA announced the details for the start of the Second Avenue Subway's first regular service trainIt will begin operation at noon on January 1st, with stations opening at 11:45 a.m.Service will run from 96th Street, 86th Street, 72nd Street, and 63rd Street.From Jan. 2 until Jan. 8 service on the Second Avenue Subway will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.Then, starting on Jan. 9, service will operate around-the-clock."New Year's Day marks a great New York moment and a significant milestone with the debut of the Second Avenue Subway," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "What was once thought to be the impossible, the on-time completion of this transformative project will increase the capacity of the nation's busiest subway system and positively impact the lives of millions of New Yorkers now and for years to come.""Ringing in 2017 with the start of service demonstrates that the MTA is living up to its promise to deliver the Second Avenue Subway on-time," MTA Chairman and CEO Tom F. Prendergast said. "We are making improvements across our system to better serve riders and we are especially proud to introduce a new line for the first time in more than 50 years."TAKE A LOOK INSIDE: