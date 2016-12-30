TRAFFIC

Schedule announced for start of Second Avenue Subway in Manhattan

(Photo/Dave Alter)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It may have been conceived nearly a century ago, but there are many New Yorkers who never really thought the Second Avenue Subway would open in 2017, let alone on the first day of the New Year.

Especially since there were years of delays and the millions in cost overruns.

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES THE SUBWAY'S OPENING SCHEDULE AND FEATURES:


Now a brand new Second Avenue Subway is about to open!

Governor Andrew Cuomo and the MTA announced the details for the start of the Second Avenue Subway's first regular service train

It will begin operation at noon on January 1st, with stations opening at 11:45 a.m.

Service will run from 96th Street, 86th Street, 72nd Street, and 63rd Street.

From Jan. 2 until Jan. 8 service on the Second Avenue Subway will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Then, starting on Jan. 9, service will operate around-the-clock.

"New Year's Day marks a great New York moment and a significant milestone with the debut of the Second Avenue Subway," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "What was once thought to be the impossible, the on-time completion of this transformative project will increase the capacity of the nation's busiest subway system and positively impact the lives of millions of New Yorkers now and for years to come."

"Ringing in 2017 with the start of service demonstrates that the MTA is living up to its promise to deliver the Second Avenue Subway on-time," MTA Chairman and CEO Tom F. Prendergast said. "We are making improvements across our system to better serve riders and we are especially proud to introduce a new line for the first time in more than 50 years."

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE:
Related Topics:
traffic2nd avenue subway projectsubwayandrew cuomomtaUpper East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
New Year's Eve: Street closures, security and subway information
3-year-old boy struck, killed by car in front of mother
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
2 officers hurt after Jersey City police cruiser crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Sources: NYPD suspends officer guarding prisoner who escaped
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction reinstated
Officers shoot suspect during domestic violence call in NJ
Officer jumps into moving car to rescue child from intoxicated driver
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Show More
Butler team plane loses cabin pressure; coach says 'it was scary, we had guys crying'
Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M
Driver crashes into pool deck, floods house, flees naked
Iconic Carnegie Deli closing at midnight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos