School bus rear-ends another bus in East Brunswick, New Jersey
NewsCopter 7 over the scene of a bus accident in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A school bus rear-ended another bus in New Jersey Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened on Route 18 South at Eggers Road in East Brunswick.

Two of the children on the bus will be evaluated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The rest are being brought to the hospital in a mobile ambulance bus to be released to their parents there.

Nobody on the other bus, operated by Academy Bus, was injured.

There is no word yet on where the children were headed or what school they belonged to.
