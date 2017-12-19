  • LIVE VIDEO NY Governor discusses holiday security
OFFICER INJURED

New York State trooper seriously injured after struck by vehicle on LIE

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on a state trooper who was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Long Island.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
A New York State trooper suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a motorist on an exit ramp from the Long Island Expressway, officials said.

The crash happened on the westbound exit ramp to the southbound Sagtikos Parkway in Suffolk County around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said Trooper Joseph Gallagher was setting up a flare for two disabled vehicles when he was struck. He suffered severe head injuries.

Gallagher, 35, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where officials say he underwent surgery. He's listed in serious condition.

Officials are crediting the fast response of paramedics, who arrived at the scene moments after the crash.

"We were extremely fortunate that there were two paramedics, MCAT paramedics, that rolled up on the scene within one minute and rendered Immediate aid and we believe saved our troopers life," Superintendent George Beach with the New York State Police said.

Gallagher has been on the force since 2014 and is assigned to Troop L out of Brentwood.

The driver that struck the trooper did stop and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing. State Police ask any witnesses to the crash to contact SP Farmingdale at (631) 756-3300.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlong island expresswayaccidentnew york state trooperofficer injuredSuffolk CountyBrentwood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INJURED
VIDEO: Mall officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
2 police officers injured when car T-boned
Port Authority officer struck by suspect fleeing JFK Airport
NYPD officer riding scooter seriously hurt in collision in the Bronx
More officer injured
TRAFFIC
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
More bollards may be coming soon to NYC bike lanes
13 hurt in special needs bus crash in Westchester County
LIRR service disrupted due to broken rail in Amtrak tunnel
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after dispute outside bar near Times Square
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Newspaper boy fatally shot while earning money for gifts
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Community mourns mother, 3 kids killed in Brooklyn fire
Derailed train going 80 mph in 30 mph zone, NTSB says
Sentencing for man found guilty in murder of NYPD detective
7 On Your Side Investigates exposes 'Serial Squatter'
Show More
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
Special delivery: Cops help woman give birth on side of road
More bollards may be coming soon to NYC bike lanes
GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax reform bill through House, Senate
Video released of suspect targeting seniors in robberies
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Special delivery: Cops help woman give birth on side of road
Sentencing for man found guilty in murder of NYPD detective
Video released of suspect targeting seniors in robberies
More Video