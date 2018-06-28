TRAFFIC

Report: Subway delays disproportionately affect low-income New Yorkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on the new report that says subway delays have a disproportionate affect on low-income New Yorkers. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A new report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York says that subway delays have a disproportionate affect on low-income New Yorkers.

Commuting troubles are a headache for anyone, but according to the study, wealthier straphangers are less likely to experience extensive issues on the way to and from work.

First, the report found shorter commutes are linked to higher incomes, as those with more money have more options in choosing locations and proximities, particularly if they both live and work in Manhattan.

And because people are willing to pay for easy access to transportation, housing costs tend to be higher around hubs and stations. Similarly, communities with limited subway service or limited access to multiple lines tend to have a lower median income.

So even though the subway fare is the same for everyone, the study found that subway access is expensive, and that access has a measurable impact on commute duration for riders.

By nature, those who spend more time on the train increase their risk of experiencing some kind of service disruption, and the study found that those with the longest commute times are also less able to choose an alternate because the next subway line or station may be very far away.

Additionally, workers traveling during off hours are far more likely to be at the mercy of planned construction, and other options are likely to be significantly more expensive.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtacommutingsubwayfinanceNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News