At Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets station after reports of the F train changing over to the G line.

@MTA y'all a shame! A damn SHAME! Yet ya want to raise the fare prices what seems like every other month. pic.twitter.com/GP1uCTdozB — Rose (@Peaches275) April 21, 2017

People cannot even make it to the train platforms due to this #MTA power outage in #NYC pic.twitter.com/A0iSwbH8Xc — Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) April 21, 2017

Oh MTA, why must you break my heart everyday? pic.twitter.com/XDFzfSQwzC — Kim Vengersammy (@krazykimmie91) April 21, 2017

A power outage Friday morning at the Seventh Avenue and West 53rd Street subway station led to a crowded commute and delays on several lines.The MTA reported that a Con Ed power problem was affecting the signals at Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street.Around 11:30 a.m., the MTA had generators in place at Seventh and 53rd, so they are able to restore power to the signals.Con Ed is still working to identify the problem with their equipment. Once it dies, workers will fix it and then restore the power to the signals so they don't have to run on generators.Service was fully restored with major delays, after the B, C and M lines all were suspended. The only exception was limited E trains on the entire line.A, D, E, F, J, N, Q and R trains were all impacted -- mostly delayed or running on different lines.The Long Island Rail Road was cross-honoring tickets at Sutphin Blvd-Archer Ave., Kew Gardens-Union Tpke, Forest Hills-71 Av, 61 St-Woodside and 34 St-Penn Station stations.Starting at 7:30 a.m., there were initially a few trains stuck between stations, but they were able to get to the closest station on their own. There were no injuries or evacuations reported.Con Edison first investigated the power issue at West 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, but did not find any problems there.-- A trains will make local stops in both directions.-- Some D trains are running on the A line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and Jay St-MetroTech then via F line to Coney Island-Stillwell Av in both directions.-- Some northbound D trains are terminating at 34 St-Herald Sq.-- E trains are running on the F line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt in both directions.-- Some F trains are running on the E line between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Queens Plaza then operating on the G line to Bergen St in both directions.-- There is no M train service between Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions.-- Some Broad St bound J and southbound M train service are terminating at Myrtle Av or Marcy Av.-- Expect delays in A, D, E, F, G, J, M, N, Q and R train service in both directions.