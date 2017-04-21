TRAFFIC

Subway service restored on all lines but with extensive delays

EMBED </>More News Videos

A.J. Ross and Tim Fleischer have the latest on the subway outage. (Credit: @ShineonJMB)

MANHATTAN (WABC) --
A power outage Friday morning at the Seventh Avenue and West 53rd Street subway station led to a crowded commute and delays on several lines.

The MTA reported that a Con Ed power problem was affecting the signals at Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street.

Around 11:30 a.m., the MTA had generators in place at Seventh and 53rd, so they are able to restore power to the signals.

Con Ed is still working to identify the problem with their equipment. Once it dies, workers will fix it and then restore the power to the signals so they don't have to run on generators.

Service was fully restored with major delays, after the B, C and M lines all were suspended. The only exception was limited E trains on the entire line.

A, D, E, F, J, N, Q and R trains were all impacted -- mostly delayed or running on different lines.

At Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets station after reports of the F train changing over to the G line.


The Long Island Rail Road was cross-honoring tickets at Sutphin Blvd-Archer Ave., Kew Gardens-Union Tpke, Forest Hills-71 Av, 61 St-Woodside and 34 St-Penn Station stations.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., there were initially a few trains stuck between stations, but they were able to get to the closest station on their own. There were no injuries or evacuations reported.

Con Edison first investigated the power issue at West 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, but did not find any problems there.
System changes:

-- A trains will make local stops in both directions.
-- Some D trains are running on the A line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and Jay St-MetroTech then via F line to Coney Island-Stillwell Av in both directions.
-- Some northbound D trains are terminating at 34 St-Herald Sq.
-- E trains are running on the F line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt in both directions.
-- Some F trains are running on the E line between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Queens Plaza then operating on the G line to Bergen St in both directions.
-- There is no M train service between Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions.

-- Some Broad St bound J and southbound M train service are terminating at Myrtle Av or Marcy Av.
-- Expect delays in A, D, E, F, G, J, M, N, Q and R train service in both directions.

Several people are posting about the delays on social media:
Related Topics:
trafficsubwaytraffic delayNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
7 train service restored after mid-rush shutdown
As rail woes persist, Christie mum on tunnel project he axed
Uber could be forced to change rules to allow tipping for drivers
2-way tolls could be coming to Verrazano as booths removed
More Traffic
Top Stories
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Bunting, memorial mark death of FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
Missing student's dad: She was brainwashed, will need therapy
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
Paramedics save toddler from drug overdose using Narcan
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
3rd suspect arrested in Coney Island assault; More sought
Show More
Mom films arrest of 10-year-old son with autism
Police: Soccer coach fathered child of teen ex-player
Protesters arrested at Tom Cat Bakery during immigration protest
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County
Lawsuit: Bus driver was having sex while teen with autism died
More News
Top Video
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Bunting, memorial mark death of FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
Champs-Elysees gunman had shot at French police before
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video