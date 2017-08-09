TRAFFIC

SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood, New Jersey, killing 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Eagleswood.

Eyewitness News
EAGLESWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two people were killed in a fiery one-car crash in southern New Jersey.

An SUV caught fire after crashing into the side of a restaurant in Eagleswood.

The town is just south of Long Beach Island in Ocean County.

People were inside the car and trapped. Extrication was needed to free the victims.

54-year-old Patty Rulon of Manahawkin and 91-year-old ALbert Rulon of Tucketon were killed in the crash.

A 15-year-old boy is also being treated for serious injuries.

There's no word on the cause of the accident, but busy Route 9 was closed for part of the evening commute.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashrestaurantnew jerseycar fireNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
Gov. calls for subway power upgrades amid startling statistics
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
City Council holds hearing on state of NYC subway system
More Traffic
Top Stories
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg robbed
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Powerball numbers drawn for $323M; ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
Exclusive: Chief shot by suspect: 'I'm very lucky and blessed'
Show More
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
Gov. calls for subway power upgrades amid startling statistics
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
More News
Top Video
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg robbed
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
More Video