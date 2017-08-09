Two people were killed in a fiery one-car crash in southern New Jersey.An SUV caught fire after crashing into the side of a restaurant in Eagleswood.The town is just south of Long Beach Island in Ocean County.People were inside the car and trapped. Extrication was needed to free the victims.54-year-old Patty Rulon of Manahawkin and 91-year-old ALbert Rulon of Tucketon were killed in the crash.A 15-year-old boy is also being treated for serious injuries.There's no word on the cause of the accident, but busy Route 9 was closed for part of the evening commute.