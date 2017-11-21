TRAFFIC

Toronto Transit head Andy Byford named New York City Transit president

(Shutterstock)

Maryanna Antoldi
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced Tuesday that Andy Byford will become the next president of New York City Transit, putting him in charge of subways, buses, paratransit services and the Staten Island Railway.

Byford was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Toronto Mayor John Tory.

"I am confident that Mr. Byford leaves behind a solid management team that will continue his legacy here in Toronto of customer-focused transit," he said.

In New York, MTA officials are happy to have him on board.

"We are thrilled that Andy is going to lead NYC Transit during this time of great change," MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said. "In order to truly stabilize, modernize and improve our transit system, we needed a leader who has done this work at world-class systems, and Andy's successes in Toronto are evidence that he is up to this critically important task."

Under his time at the Toronto Transit Commission, Byford reduced subway delays in the city and improved overall satisfaction rates among passengers. In New York, he will be responsible for spearheading the modernization of the subway system and reducing delay times.

"New York City's public transit system has driven New York City to become the bustling, successful metropolis that it is, and it's an honor to be trusted with the huge responsibility to modernize the system and bring it to the high levels of performance and customer service that New Yorkers truly deserve and rightfully expect," Byford said in an official statement.

He will begin his position in January.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmtasubwaybustransportationtrafficNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Gov. Cuomo: Bridge name backlash is 'personally hurtful'
Penn Station train changes announced for winter track work
Brooklyn man dies after hit and run crash in Union Square
3 people who've never been to LI still get parking tickets
More Traffic
Top Stories
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following misconduct allegations
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
NY police: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro clocked at 119 mph
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1M to expire
Bus blocks view of implosion in 'epic photobomb'
Cruise nightmare finally comes to an end
Show More
Worker ID'd after body found in NY cosmetics plant explosion
Atheists sue shelter over Catholic blessing of animals
Iranian national charged in HBO hacking
FCC chairman lays out plans to repeal 'net neutrality'
AT&T prepares to fight for Time Warner deal
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos