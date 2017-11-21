The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced Tuesday that Andy Byford will become the next president of New York City Transit, putting him in charge of subways, buses, paratransit services and the Staten Island Railway.Byford was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Toronto Mayor John Tory."I am confident that Mr. Byford leaves behind a solid management team that will continue his legacy here in Toronto of customer-focused transit," he said.In New York, MTA officials are happy to have him on board."We are thrilled that Andy is going to lead NYC Transit during this time of great change," MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said. "In order to truly stabilize, modernize and improve our transit system, we needed a leader who has done this work at world-class systems, and Andy's successes in Toronto are evidence that he is up to this critically important task."Under his time at the Toronto Transit Commission, Byford reduced subway delays in the city and improved overall satisfaction rates among passengers. In New York, he will be responsible for spearheading the modernization of the subway system and reducing delay times."New York City's public transit system has driven New York City to become the bustling, successful metropolis that it is, and it's an honor to be trusted with the huge responsibility to modernize the system and bring it to the high levels of performance and customer service that New Yorkers truly deserve and rightfully expect," Byford said in an official statement.He will begin his position in January.