An Uber driver escaped his car just before it was hit by an LIRR train east of Bethpage Tuesday morning.The accident happened at Stewart Avenue and Railroad Avenue.The driver said his car got stuck on the tracks and it wouldn't move.The car was completely crushed when it was struck by the train at about 6 a.m.The driver said he crossed over the tracks when his car stopped, and he couldn't move it forward or backward."Someone came to try and help me," said the driver, Hugh James. "He tried to push the car while I put it in reverse, it still would not move. He then saw the train coming and I came out and examined to see what was under the car. I could not see clearly so I abandoned the car. I tried to signal the train, he could not see me."James was able to get out in time and there were no injuries.Service was temporarily suspended in both directions east of Hicksville as emergency personnel cleared the vehicle.Crews inspected the tracks for damage to make sure the crash would not cause problems for the evening commute.