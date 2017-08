A woman waiting for a bus in New Rochelle on Thursday afternoon was hit by a vehicle that jumped the curb.It happened at the intersection of Lincoln and Webster around 3 p.m.The woman in her 60's was taken to Joacobi Hospital in serious, and now currently stable condition.The driver of the vehicle is an 84-year-old woman. She was also taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known.So far, there are no arrests. The accident is under investigation.