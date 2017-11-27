#PAPD ARFF Unit responded to Taxiway K, JFK, at 7:05 pm, Monday, 11/27/17. An Egypt Air 777 clipped the wing of a Virgin Atlantic A330. Both planes were to depart, returned to Terminal 4. No passenger injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1UcciXCTZ8 — PAPD (@PAPD911) November 28, 2017

It was a close call for passengers and crew aboard two large planes at JFK Airport Monday night.The FAA reports that Egypt Air Flight 986, a Boeing 777 on its way to Cairo, was moving on Taxiway Kilo when its right wing touched the left wing of Virgin Atlantic Airlines Flight 4, an Airbus A333 headed to London.It happened around 7:45 p.m.No injuries were reported.The Egypt Air plane returned to the terminal area unassisted.Virgin Atlantic plane had to be towed.The FAA plans to investigate.