TRAVEL

Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Family escorted off Southwest Flight after child afraid of sitting in seat (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
There's new video that has gone viral of a family being escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight at a Chicago airport.

In the video, you can see two flight attendants talking to the family.

A witness says the child got nervous about riding on the plane Wednesday and did not want to sit in her seat.

"She said, 'You need to calm her down or you're going to get kicked off the plane with her,'" the witness said. "He said, 'Listen, I just need a minute. Can you give me a minute? You're all in my face. I'm trying to calm her down.'"

The witness said the child calmed down, but then the pilot announced they were returning to the gate and the flight attendants escorted the family off the plane.

Southwest released a statement saying, "We always aim for a welcoming and hospitable experience and regret the inconvenience to all involved."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesfamilyflight attendantairlineu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
NJ man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations
Southwest hikes in-flight drink prices
Construction begins on new NYC East River ferry landing
More Travel
Top Stories
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing PA teen
Jury finds 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as rumors swirl around Kelly, McMaster
Show More
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
NYPD arrests man accused of punching woman in face
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video