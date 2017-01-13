  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
TRAVEL

Finnair Flight 666 lands in Helsinki on Friday the 13th

(Shutterstock)

Would you board Flight 666 to "HEL" on Friday the 13th? A few brave souls did just that, and they're back safe on the ground.

Finnair Flight AY666 out of Copenhagen took off at 13:07 local time on Jan. 13 and landed in Helsinki, Finland at 15:41, according to Finnair's flight list.


Helsinki airport (code HEL) also had the flight listed under its arrivals.

The eerily-timed flight has taken to the skies before, according to the Associated Press in Helsinki, who wrote about the daily flight on Sept. 13, 2013. The pilot of that flight said that he and other pilots had joked about it, adding, "I'm not a superstitious man. It's only a coincidence for me."
