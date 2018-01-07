TRAVEL

JFK Airport struggles to get back on schedule after snowstorm

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the delays at JFK Airport.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Delays continued Sunday for many airline passengers as JFK Airport struggled to get back on its feet after Thursday's snowstorm.

A backlog of flights remained and some passengers were sleeping in the check-in areas overnight as they waited.


The Port Authority says the problems are due to a surge in flights produced by the rescheduling of flights from several days ago.

Bitter cold is also disabling equipment on the tarmac. Doors are frozen shut on some planes, making it difficult to extricate luggage.

These challenges left passengers on planes for extensive periods, as the airlines and terminal operators experienced delays in getting aircraft in and out of gates.

Hundreds had their flights re-routed in mid-air Saturday night and were taken to Atlanta, Philadelphia or Boston, where they tried to make arrangements to get to New York.

One woman said it took her three days to get a flight into JFK from California.

"I started flying from Reno which got canceled, then they put me on a flight to Sacramento which got canceled, and I had to wait until today to get on a flight from Sacramento to here," said Pamela Gil.

She said it took her four hours to get her luggage.

At one point food started to run out because so many people were stuck waiting in the terminals.

The airport was mostly shut down due to the snowstorm on Thursday, leading to a massive backlog of flights.

Many arriving passengers were stuck on the tarmac for hours waiting for a gate, only to have to wait several hours more for their baggage to arrive on a carousel.



Due to the backlog, the Port Authority says it put into effect a process to assist the airlines and terminal operators, upon their request.

That plan includes providing portable staircases and buses to deplane passengers on the airfield and bring them to the terminal.

The Port Authority says JFK's runways and taxiways are fully operational. Airlines remain in recovery mode, rebooking passengers from canceled flights and reuniting passengers with their luggage.

Frigid temperatures continue to cause equipment failures and slower than normal operations. Customers may experience residual delays, particularly for international flights.

