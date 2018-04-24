SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

How @NYClovesNYC became a Social Superstar, and you can too!

MUST SEE: Are these the prettiest photos in NYC?

A self-taught photographer from the Philippines takes the most incredible photos of our beautiful city. (@NYClovesNYC/Instagram)

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
How does a research scientist become one of the most popular New York City photographers on Instagram?

Noel Y. Calingasan, Neuroscience researcher, came to New York City from the Philippines in 2001. He got himself a camera to start documenting his experiences in New York City so he could share his photographs with family and friends back home. When he started uploading his photos to a photography blog, a friend suggested he create an Instagram account to share his photos with New Yorkers and other photographers, and his following took off!

Noel named his account NYClovesNYC because his initials are actually N-Y-C and he loves photographing New York City., Through Instagram he has met many friends and other photographers. Together, photographers on Instagram attend meet-ups and share ideas and feedback. With this feedback and some help from Instagram friends, Noel taught himself how to shoot and edit his photos.


Noel attributes his success and large amount of followers - over 75,000 - to ABC7NY. After using our hashtag #ABC7NY, Noel's work was featured on ABC7NY's Instagram account. After that, he received thousands of followers and continues to share his beautiful photos with the world.

Follow Noel's incredible photography on his Instagram account NYClovesNYC or follow ABC7NY on Instagram, which often features his work.

This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
