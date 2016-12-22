TRAVEL

Newark Airport using therapy dogs to de-stress travelers
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Thursday is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, and now, one local airport is joining a growing trend.

Newark Liberty International Airport is introducing professional therapy dogs to make things a little less stressful for travelers.

"My mother is terrified of flying," Ocean Township resident Lori Abrams said. "And I just called her -- she's in Florida -- and I said, 'They have dogs here to de-stress you, so next time you come to the airport, you have to look for them.'"

Consider it a sort of a pet stop -- instead of a pit stop -- on the way to catch a flight.

"I'm not stressed out, but I think it's sweet for people to take their minds off flying," Abrams said. "And they're adorable. It's great."

Technically, they are called "pawfessional" therapy dogs. And they are being used at stations set up around Terminal C, used by United Airlines.

"Our organization provides approximately 60-plus teams over three days," said Erick Spronck, of Creature Comfort Pet Therapy.

The dogs only work about two hours a day, but all that cuddly work is exhausting.

"Dogs do get tired after about an hour, two hours," Spronck said. "Then he'll be sleeping in the back of the car, big time."

Creature Comfort Pet Therapy is based in Morris Plains. CLICK HERE for more information from its website.
