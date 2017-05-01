  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
TRAVEL

New Jersey senators push for new laws to hold airlines accountable for travel concerns

EMBED </>More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has the story

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez want new laws to hold airlines accountable for some of the biggest travel headaches: overbooking, legroom and bag fees.

"Need a checked bag? Pay a fee," Menendez said. "Need to travel with a pet? That's a fee. Want a seat next to your spouse? That's a fee."

Menendez and Booker say the infamous video of the doctor who was sitting in his seat being dragged off to make room for a United crew member has made the need for reform urgent.

"United wanted its employees to have priority over its paying passengers," Menendez said.

The Tickets Act, as proposed, would mean no more forced removal for a seat and no more cap on compensation.

There is also The Seat Act, which requires minimum standard for seat size. Four inches of legroom have disappeared over 40 years, and the seats are more narrow.

Booker stressed that overbooking is a huge issue.

"Overbooking causes over 500,00 ticketed travelers to have to change their plans ever single year," he said. "Half a million people are getting caught up in the problem of overbooking."

Passenger advocates say the problem of overbooking will never dissipate, but airlines can let the passenger know.

Douglas Kidd, of the National Association of Airline Passengers, insists that anyone who buys an overbooked flight ticket should "know immediately" that they are flying standby.

Some of the concerns expressed at the airport among passengers were that there wasn't enough legroom, overpriced beverage charges, and unexpected carry-on charges.

The Ticket Act is on the way, and The Seat Act was just introduced. Booker and Menendez say they hope for the changes to take effect this summer.
Related Topics:
travelairlineairline feecory bookerair travelNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
United raises bumped flight limit, vows to reduce overbooking
United investigates report that giant rabbit died on flight
Breathtaking flowers around the world
Woman says she was sexually harassed by passenger aboard United flight
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
34 high school students arrested during post-prom party
1 dead in University of Texas campus stabbings; 3 others hurt
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Escape boats will get you out of NYC during disaster...for a price
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
Police: Restaurant employees sang 'F the Police' while officers ate
Show More
Man and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
PD: Woman agreed to swap sex for Chicken McNuggets
Quadruplets all heading to the same college -- Yale
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
Backpack stolen while man saved woman who fell on tracks
More News
Top Video
7 On Your Side: May's best buys
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
12-year-old boy shot while playing basketball on playground
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video