Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark

It was supposed to be a dream vacation for Leo and Debra Travis, who had set aside their hard earned cash for more than a year to embark on the Norwegian Gem."We work hard and we were just looking forward to a good relaxing vacation," Leo said.The couple caught a bus from their Massachusetts home to New York to board the 11-day Caribbean cruise, but halfway through their tropical journey the ship's propulsion system failed."Soon as they announced that, it was like the stress level went up on the whole ship you know, everyone wanted to know what's going on, they wanted to know their itinerary," Leo said.As waves of uncertainty washed over the nearly 2,300 passengers, Debra says communication with Norwegian staff dissipated. The ship was then rerouted to Barbados where people were erratically divided into groups and flown back to Newark Airport Friday to essentially fend for themselves."There was no communication, we knew nothing about what was going to happen, if we were going to have a hotel to stay at," Debra said. "Last minute on everything, it was horrible and it still is."Beyond frustrated, sleep deprived, and now stranded at a Newark Airport hotel the couple says Norwegian is not offering much for their inconvenience. Meanwhile the Norwegian Gem's next scheduled cruise, which would have departed Saturday, has since been canceled and those passengers are receiving a full refund."They only want to give us 25 percent back they said on our next trip," Debra said flatly. "This is a nightmare for everybody, not just for us, everybody that's been on this cruise ship."Norwegian released a statement saying: