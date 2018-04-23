TRAVEL

Passenger Tasered, forcibly removed from American Airlines Miami-to-Chicago flight

EMBED </>More Videos

An American Airlines flight to Chicago was delayed after an uncooperative passenger was removed from the plane.

An unruly passenger was shot with a stun gun, arrested and forcibly removed from a flight Sunday evening in an incident fellow passengers caught on video.

A witness shot the dramatic video aboard the Miami-to-Chicago American Airlines flight Sunday night.

American Airlines says the man and another passenger got into an argument, and that's when the crew asked the man to deplane. When he refused, officers were called in and had to use a Taser.

The male passenger asks why he is getting removed from the plane, and an officer responds with, "You just assaulted a lady."

"Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department," American Airlines said in a statement to ABC News. "The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement."

Police said 28-year-old Jacob Garcia has been charged with battery, depriving an officer of means of protection, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and criminal mischief.

All other passengers remained on the plane.

The flight departed an hour later than scheduled, and successfully reached its destination at Chicago's O'Hare airport early Monday morning.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpassengerair travelamerican airlinesFloridaO'HareChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Whoops! Bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
More Travel
Top Stories
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
Mom charged after 2-year-old left in locked car in Queens
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
'Smallville' actress called slave 'master' by prosecutors
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
Show More
Caught on video: School employee drags student off bus
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
4-alarm fire in Jersey City kills several cats, 1 rescued
Waffle House gunman still being sought; residents on alert
More News