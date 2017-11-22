Pop-up movie theater to appear at JFK Airport

On Wednesday, JFK Airport will transform from holiday travel mayhem to a relaxing day at the movies.A pop-up movie theater will give passengers a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the show.Travelers will get the chance to watch holiday classics like 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' and 'Miracle on 34th Street.'The pop-up theater in Terminal 4 is being created by Atom Tickets - a movie ticketing app that calls itself 'movie going for the 21st century.'Guests will be given movie staples like popcorn and candy.