More than 39 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend -- the most since 2005.Six million people are expected to travel by planes, trains or cars in the New York area alone.The MTA has released its plans for the long three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.On Memorial Day, all MTA services will operate on Sunday schedules. More details are below.The Port Authority projects that about 3.4 million travelers will use its bridges and tunnels during the weekend. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time.All construction on Port Authority bridges and tunnels will be suspended from Friday morning through Tuesday morning. The Bayonne Bridge will remain open from 5 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Tuesday.Heavier than normal crowds are expected at the Port Authority Bus Terminal during the holiday getaway and passengers are urged to purchase tickets in advance.The Port Authority Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint at its facilities throughout the weekend.Beginning Friday, and continuing through Tuesday, the agency expects more than 1.8 million passengers to use New York-area airports.The Port Authority expects about 839,000 passengers to travel through John F. Kennedy International, 576,000 to travel through Newark Liberty International Airport, an estimated 384,000 to travel through LaGuardia Airport, a projected 15,000 to travel through Atlantic City International Airport and 3,200 to travel through Stewart International Airport.New York City Transit subways and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Customers are reminded to use the J instead of the Z. Express service is not available on the 6 and 7. On Sunday, some subway routes are shortened. The changes are in effect through 5 a.m. Tuesday.The LIRR is adding 10 extra afternoon trains from Penn Station. It will operate on a holiday schedule on Memorial Day.Metro-North will provide 17 extra departures from Grand Central Terminal Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and one extra departure from Hoboken Terminal on Metro-North's Port Jervis Line.On Memorial Day, a Sunday schedule will be in effect.MTA Staten Island Railway will operate extra trains in the afternoon beginning at 2:30 p.m. from the St. George Ferry Terminal. There will be one express train and one local train awaiting every boat until 7:50 p.m.