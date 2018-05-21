Rising gas prices could put brakes on some summer driving

With just days to go until the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices are rising along with the temperatures.And the hikes could apply the brakes to some summer travel plans.According to a GasBuddy.com survey, only 58 percent of people will take a road trip this summer, down from 24 percent last year.The price hit $5 a gallon Monday at one Mobil station in Manhattan. But average gas prices are around $3 a gallon.Crude oil prices have hit their highest level in more than three years and are expected to keep climbing, pushing up gasoline prices along the way."This will be the most expensive driving season since 2014," said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service.Several factors have helped drive oil prices higher. A wave of global economic growth has driven up demand for oil. At the same time, production cutbacks initiated by OPEC last year have helped whittle down oil supplies.In the U.S., oil supplies were running 1.1 million barrels lower at the start of this summer's driving season, which runs from April through September, than a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.That has amplified the typical increase in gas prices seen this time of year. Pump prices normally rise as demand increases from families going on vacation and taking to the highways on road trips. Already, U.S. consumer demand for gasoline hit a record high for the month of April, according to the EIA.----------