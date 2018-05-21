TRAVEL

Section of Rockaway Beach closed for summer due to safety concerns

Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) --
A portion of Rockaway Beach will be closed for the summer due to safety concerns from erosion.

NYC Parks announced Monday that an 11-block section of Rockaway Beach will be closed to the public between Beach 91st Street and Beach 102nd Street to maintain the protective dune and keep swimmers safe.

About 4.5 miles of beach will remain open for swimming and recreation. The full boardwalk and the surfing area between Beach 88th Street and Beach 91st Street will also remain open for the summer season.

The section of the beach in front of the concessions and bathrooms at 97th Street will remain open for recreation, but there will be no access to the water.

"This decision was made in the interest of safety, and that will always remain our top priority," NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said in a statement. "The rebirth of Rockaway Beach stands as a symbol of this community's strength and determination to move forward after the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, so having to close even just a small portion of it is very difficult for us."

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said the closure will significantly hurt the community and local businesses during summer's vital visitor season.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbeachessummerbeach erosionhurricane sandyQueensNew York CityRockaway Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Rising gas prices could put brakes on some summer driving
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
And the most fun state in America is...
NJ Transit adjusting schedules for Positive Train Control work
More Travel
Top Stories
2 NYPD officers die in wedding-night car crash
Exclusive: Inside the NYPD's Strategic Response Group
10-year-old girl killed in NJ bus crash laid to rest
Bus driver counting cash while driving under investigation
Police issue warning following K2 overdoses in Brooklyn
NJ officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car
NJ principal apologizes for prom ticket language
Thief swipes phones out of the hands of subway riders
Show More
New Jersey state trooper killed in motor vehicle crash
99-year-old WWII vet visiting every state hits Central Park
Lava reaches ocean in Hawaii, creating toxic cloud over island
NYPD investigating sex allegations against Mario Batali
Rising gas prices could put brakes on some summer driving
More News