Pothole Patrol: Westchester County Public Works crews fixing roads before heavy rain arrives

By
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
It's that time of year again: Potholes here, there and everywhere.

Westchester County Public Works crews and teams of transportation workers hit the roads and highways to fill, patch and pave. They're trying to repair as many potholes as possible before Thursday and Friday, two AccuWeather alert days that should bring a heavy dose of rain.

A New York State DOT crew was hard at work on Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley.

In White Plains, a five-man team from the Bureau of Highways attacked a busy intersection just outside the Metro-North train station.

And in Yonkers, we caught up with the guys from the Department of Public Works filling-in pothole after pothole in the Park Hill section of Westchester's largest city.

Ever wondered how a pothole forms? Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explains the science behind it.

To report a pothole, visit our pothole patrol page at abc7ny.com/potholepatrol.
