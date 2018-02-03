  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Tree crashes down onto house in River Edge

A tree topples onto a house in NJ, leaving hundreds without power.

RIVER EDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tree came crashing down onto a home in New Jersey, knocking out power in the area

It happened Friday night in the Bergen County town of River Edge.

PSE&G, the fire department, and police were all on the scene assessing the damage.

500 homes lost power as a result, but it has since been restored.

Thankfully no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

