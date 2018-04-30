Trial begins for 4 men accused in shooting of Cuomo aide Carey Gabay

Carey Gabay was shot and killed in 2015.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Opening statements begin in the trial of four men accused of opening fire during a J'ouvert celebration, killing an aide to Governor Cuomo.

Two juries will simultaneously hear evidence against Micah Alleyne, Kenny Bazile, Stanley Elianor and Keith Luncheon.

Prosecutors say they shot at a rival gang during the pre-dawn celebration in Brooklyn back in 2015.

Carey Gabay, an administrative aide for Governor Cuomo, was hit with a stray bullet - and died nine days later.

A fifth defendant agreed to a plea deal.

