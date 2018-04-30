Opening statements begin in the trial of four men accused of opening fire during a J'ouvert celebration, killing an aide to Governor Cuomo.Two juries will simultaneously hear evidence against Micah Alleyne, Kenny Bazile, Stanley Elianor and Keith Luncheon.Prosecutors say they shot at a rival gang during the pre-dawn celebration in Brooklyn back in 2015.Carey Gabay, an administrative aide for Governor Cuomo, was hit with a stray bullet - and died nine days later.A fifth defendant agreed to a plea deal.----------