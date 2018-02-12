Wife of Donald Trump Jr. taken to hospital after opening envelope containing white powder

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, was among three people taken to an NYC hospital after opening an envelope containing white powder. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Eyewitness News
SUTTON PLACE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to a New York City hospital Monday after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to his mother-in-law's apartment on East 54th Street, just east of First Avenue, in Manhattan.

This was the scene outside their Sutton Place apartment early Monday afternoon:

There, Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened the letter just after 10 a.m. Officials said Vanessa Trump began coughing after encountering the powder and immediately called 911, reporting that she felt noxious.

FDNY firefighters decontaminated Vanessa Trump and two others. All three were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to be fine, officials said.

"The substance was deemed to be non-hazardous and is being transported to a lab in New York City for further analysis," NYPD spokesman Peter Donald said.
PHOTOS: Scene of Donald Trump's apartment in NYC


Investigators said the letter was postmarked from Boston, and they're now trying to determine who sent it.

Trump Jr. tweeted about the incident, saying he wishes he could be by his wife's side:

Trump Jr.'s sister, Ivanka Trump, posted a message of support for her family on social media:

Sources tell Eyewitness News the powder was corn starch. The identities of the two others take to the hospital have not been released.

Police and Secret Service agents are continuing to investigate.

----------
