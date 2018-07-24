Tugboat towed after washing up onto Lavallette shore

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sea Cypress was stuck just off the coast of Ocean County on Tuesday.

LAVALLETTE, New Jersey (WABC) --
The U.S. Coast Guard freed a 71-foot tugboat that got stuck off a beach in Ocean County.

The Sea Cypress was just off the shore in Lavallette after breaking free of its moorings on Tuesday morning.

All four people aboard the Sea Cypress are safe and the tugboat did not take on water, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard dispatched a rescue boat from its station in the Manasquan Inlet and established contact with the captain after it was notified at about 3:30 a.m.

The Sea Cypress was released from the sandbar and towed from the beach.

All lifeguard stands and beaches have been reopened.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentbeachestowingOcean CountyLavalletteNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News