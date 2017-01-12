A dead whale washed ashore in Flushing Bay Thursday afternoon.The 15-foot minke whale is at the end of the LaGuardia Airport runway near the 'Welcome to New York' sign.There is no word on how the whale died.The Riverhead Foundation says it is providing support to airport personnel as they determine the options for removing the mammal.The foundation wants the opportunity to examine the whale.The weight of the species is usually 5 to 6 tons, smaller than a humpback whale.