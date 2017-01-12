Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of LaGuardia Airport runway

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
A dead whale washed ashore in Flushing Bay Thursday afternoon.

The 15-foot minke whale is at the end of the LaGuardia Airport runway near the 'Welcome to New York' sign.

There is no word on how the whale died.

The Riverhead Foundation says it is providing support to airport personnel as they determine the options for removing the mammal.

The foundation wants the opportunity to examine the whale.

The weight of the species is usually 5 to 6 tons, smaller than a humpback whale.
Related Topics:
uncategorizedwhalequeens newsanimalFlushingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Retaining wall collapse stalls traffic on Cross Bronx, Major Deegan
Obama awards Joe Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Funeral services Friday for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
Show More
Permit violations uncovered at site of Yonkers roof collapse
Obama ends policy granting residency to Cubans who reach US without visas
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
Police: Pair made false 911 call to get out of traffic stop
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos