Pedestrian fatally struck on Route 22 in Bridgewater, New Jersey; 4th killed on same stretch since August

A pedestrian was fatally struck on Route 22 in Bridgewater.

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey --
A pedestrian was fatally struck on Route 22 in Bridgewater, the fourth pedestrian killed on that stretch of roadway since August.

The victim was struck in the westbound lanes, just west of Interstate 287, just after midnight.

Bridgewater police said Route 22 West is closed from Ronson Rd (from Foothill Rd) and from Interstate 287 North for an accident investigation, advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

In August, two pedestrians were fatally struck running across the roadway. Another pedestrian was killed in the westbound lanes in December.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgewater Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Accident Reconstruction Team.
