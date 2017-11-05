NEW YORK (WABC) --Police have ramped up security for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon in the wake of the deadly bike path terror rampage.
This year's race, expected to draw millions across the five boroughs, is expected to have the tightest security ever.
The measures will include rooftop observation teams, snipers, aviation units, heavy weapons teams along the route, and undercover officers mixed in with the crowd.
The NYPD is also turning to a tactic it has used to protect Trump Tower and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 16-ton sanitation trucks filled with sand.
The trucks, along with "blocker cars," will be positioned at key intersections to try and prevent anyone from driving onto the course.
About 50,000 runners will be hitting the streets with a crowd of two and a half million cheering them on.
Security for the race has been increasing since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
Vehicle attacks like the one that killed eight people in Lower Manhattan have become much more common around the world.
Police said they'll use more of the blocker vehicles for the marathon than they've ever used for any other event.
City officials say everyone taking part in the race should feel safe.
"We look forward to the marathon Sunday, it will go on as scheduled, it will be an extraordinary event as it always is, it will be well protected as it always is and we will take additional measures to ensure that," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
In addition to regular uniformed officers, there will also be NYPD officers in civilian attire "mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity," NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state police, the National Guard, the state Office of Emergency Management and other agencies will provide added security. Cuomo said the state police will double the number of troopers posted at high-profile locations, including Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.
The Joint Special Event Threat Assessment from the FBI, Homeland Security and the NYPD said there is no information to indicate a specific, credible threat to, or associated with the marathon.
"We remain concerned about international terrorists and domestic extremists potentially targeting the event," the assessment said. "Unaffiliated lone offenders and homegrown violent extremists are of particular concern."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
