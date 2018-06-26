Unprovoked attack leaves Queens man with fractured skull

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released surveillance video of the suspect.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) --
Police in Queens are searching for a suspect in an unprovoked attack on the street, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

Authorities say the 50-year-old victim was walking on Liberty Avenue around 3 a.m. when he was approached by a man and punched in the face.

The victim fell and struck his head on the pavement.

He suffered a fractured skull.

The individual is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with an athletic build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaultsurveillance videoQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Police: Gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News