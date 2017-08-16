EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2313307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This surveillance video released by the NYPD shows three people accused of damaging dozens of headstones inside a Brooklyn cemetery.

Police are searching for three people who damaged dozens of headstones and sprayed offensive graffiti in a Brooklyn cemetery early Tuesday morning.Surveillance video shows the vandals inside Cypress Hills Cemetery on Jamaica Avenue in the Cypress Hills section just after midnight.The NYPD said the three people damaged more than 40 headstones - some were knocked over and derogatory words were spray painted on others.Police said the vandals also entered the memorial Abbey mausoleum and broke the marble stones on the front of approximately 15 vaults, as well as spray painting derogatory words. They can also be seen taking photos inside the cemetery.Anti-Asian slurs were among the random vulgar spray paintings, prompting the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate.Police are looking for three males believed to be between 16 and 19 years old.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).