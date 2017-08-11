Victim identified in deadly apartment fire in Crown Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest on a deadly apartment fire in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities have identified the victim of an apartment fire Thursday night in Brooklyn.

56-year-old Rupert Smith was killed in the blaze that broke out just after 10 p.m. in a six-story apartment building on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

Investigators say the fire broke out on the second floor.

Once inside, firefighters found Smith in an apartment. He was unresponsive and had burns on his body.

Four others in the building were treated for smoke inhalataion.

Residents had to quickly rush out.

"By the time I went back in to grab my robe, the kids were coming back up because they were overtaken by the smoke," said Shatoya Killings. "So we had to make our way through the fire escape. But we couldn't get down because the ladder wasn't down so we had to stay at the bottom of the fire escape."

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

They say the man who was killed has a history of setting fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment fireCrown HeightsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Armed suspect targeting women in violent robberies
Inside the opioid crisis on Staten Island
High school football player killed by log during drill
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Fire that killed elderly woman caused by overloaded power strip
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
President Trump issues new warning to North Korea
Show More
Man walking on subway tracks disrupts commute
Elderly woman arrested after allegedly firing gun at man repairing car
Scaramucci, 'New Yorker' magazine at odds over his profanity-laced call
Photo of purported Walmart gun display roils social media
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
More News
Top Video
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
High school football player killed by log during drill
Inside the opioid crisis on Staten Island
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video