Video: Deli worker attacked by robbery suspect in Bronx

It happened in the Morris Park section.

BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who attacked a deli worker after allegedly stealing from his Bronx store.

Video shows the suspect throw two cans of stolen iced tea as the worker follows him out of Grab and Go Deli on Eastchester Road Monday afternoon.

Seconds later, the man threw the deli worker to the ground and kicked him.

The victim suffered bruises on his face and body.

The suspect is described as a black man, 17 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black shirt with the head of a bull on the upper left side of the shirt, black pants, black sneakers and he carried a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

