VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain

Exclusive new video obtained by Eyewitness News shows inmates brutally attacking a New York City Department of Correction captain at Rikers Island.The attack occurred on Thanksgiving inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center around 2 p.m.Captain Ghauri was touring the housing area when an inmate spontaneously attacked him, punched him in the face, and knocked him to the floor. Two other inmates then joined in on the assault.Other inmates prevented another correction officer from going to help Captain Ghauri by blocking her and knocking her chemical agent canister out of her hands.Captain Ghauri was taken to the hospital with lacerations to the left cheek, multiple lacerations to the inside of his mouth, and a long laceration to the left side of his neck. He was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens.Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne released a statement saying,An investigation is ongoing.