Some scary moments were caught on camera inside a Las Vegas repair shop.Surveillance video showed an iPhone exploding just feet away from a worker, who scrambled away.The explosion happened Friday as the employee was working to fix the phone's broken screen. No one was injured.Experts say iPhone batteries can explode when the phone overheats. They suggest keeping your phone out of direct sunlight or heat, especially in the summer.Wireless chargers used overnight can also heat up the device and battery, experts say.Keeping the phone from getting too hot can extend the battery life.