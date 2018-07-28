ARREST

VIDEO: Man accused of strangling Queens nurse arrested in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

In an exclusive video, a witness captured the arrest of a man in North Hollywood who is suspected of murder in New York and a separate attempted murder case. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
In exclusive video obtained by our sister station KABC-TV, a witness captured the hourslong arrest of a man in Los Angeles who is suspected of murdering a Queens nurse.

Los Angeles police arrested 27-year-old Danuel Drayton on Tuesday after he was found in North Hollywood with a bound woman who he allegedly planned to kill.

Authorities said Drayton is suspected of raping and torturing the woman.

The witness captured video footage of Drayton getting put into a law enforcement vehicle after about five hours of dealing with LAPD and U.S. Marshals.

"He just had a blank stare on his face," George said. "When I got there, this is when I took the video and was like, 'Wow. Crazy.'"

The footage shows Drayton in handcuffs and shackles as he's placed into a vehicle.

George said he lives just feet away from the location where Drayton was found. He said he'd seen Drayton days earlier on the victim's balcony smoking cigarettes and casually talking.

"He looked like a normal guy," George said.

Drayton faces charges for attempted murder, penetration with a foreign object and false imprisonment. His bail is set at $1.25 million. He refused to appear at his arraignment hearing on Friday.

Law enforcement sources said they believe Drayton is connected to as many as seven murders. The NYPD said they suspect he is responsible for killing 29-year-old Samantha Stewart, a nurse who was found dead in her Queens home on July 7.

She suffered trauma to her neck and head, and her body was discovered by her father. Kenneth Stewart questioned why police released Drayton without bail after he'd been arrested for choking his girlfriend days before Stewart's murder.

Authorities also believe Drayton used dating websites and apps to meet and victimize women. Reports indicate he may have admitted to six other murders in New York, Connecticut and California. Investigators are working to verify those claims.

Police in New York were able to track Drayton down after finding his vehicle abandoned at JFK Airport.

Authorities are asking any other possible victims to come forward.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stranglingattempted murdermurdersexual assaultwoman killedarrestexclusiveNorth HollywoodLos AngelesNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NYC murder suspect refuses to appear in LA court
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
ARREST
Boy dies after mistaking dad's meth for breakfast cereal
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
NYC murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
More arrest
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News