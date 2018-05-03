Video: Man walking dogs suddenly attacks man with bat in Brooklyn

It happened on Tuesday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
In Brooklyn, police are trying to track down the man who beat a 58-year-old man with a baseball bat.

The suspect ran after the victim while walking two dogs, then knocked the man to the ground and hit him several times with the bat.

The brutal attack happened Tuesday morning in Williamsburg.

The victim is expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 35 years old, 6'0", and 200lbs; last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket with a design on its back, gray and white camouflage pants and gray sneakers. He was walking with two small black dogs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

